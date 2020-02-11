Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,626.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

