Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 125,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $20,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,223,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

