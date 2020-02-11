Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,436 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Hanesbrands worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 540,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.