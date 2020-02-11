Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,749 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vipshop worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 219,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $5,767,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 254.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $19,125,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,103. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

