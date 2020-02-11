Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 27,074 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,941,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,079,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,967,348.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. 22,252,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,636,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

