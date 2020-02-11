Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 27,107 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Huazhu Group worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 117,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

