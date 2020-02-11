Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,837 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Polaris Industries worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 28.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,192,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,346. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.