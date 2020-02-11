Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,895 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Autoliv worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Autoliv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Autoliv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. 6,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

