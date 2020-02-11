Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,394 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Eaton Vance worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 912.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 418,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 223,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 9,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,833. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.