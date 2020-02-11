Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 86,300 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ITUB. UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 1,654,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,285,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.