Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,281 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of CDK Global worth $27,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after buying an additional 186,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. 21,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,093. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

