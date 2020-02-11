Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 29,329 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of News worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in News by 636.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after buying an additional 1,644,246 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in News by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 746,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 633,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in News by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 523,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 73,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,854. News Corp has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. News’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

