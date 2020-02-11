Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 81,300 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth about $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2,564.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 818,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 787,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 170.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 933,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 587,926 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 108,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

