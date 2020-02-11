Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Alliance Data Systems worth $21,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.85. 175,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,944. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

