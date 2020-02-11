Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 106.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 1,451,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after buying an additional 9,136,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 495,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,762,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.