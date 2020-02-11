Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sprint worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprint by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprint by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 575,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 85.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprint alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Shares of S stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 181,952,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,831,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.26. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.