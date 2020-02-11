Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Momo worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 38.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 216,597 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 140,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,830. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

