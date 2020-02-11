Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.25 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Harley-Davidson worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

HOG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 424,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

