Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.38 Million Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Sealed Air worth $25,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

SEE stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.