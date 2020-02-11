Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.32 Million Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of United Continental worth $26,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the third quarter worth $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Continental during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 215,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,464. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

