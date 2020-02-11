Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Ingredion worth $26,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.49. 54,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

