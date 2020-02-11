Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.09 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $27,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 89,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,710. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

