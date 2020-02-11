Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.54 Million Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 11.82% of Seres Therapeutics worth $28,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 122,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,159,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 6,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,319. The company has a market cap of $257.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.79. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

