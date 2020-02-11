Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Beigene worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beigene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beigene by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Beigene by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $167.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.59.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $4,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,317 shares in the company, valued at $23,771,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,263 shares of company stock worth $17,297,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

