Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 21,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,876. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.