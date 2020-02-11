Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $115.80. 59,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,789. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.36 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

