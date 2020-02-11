Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $45,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $272,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,496. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

