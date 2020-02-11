Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Stars Group worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 437.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,690,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 588.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 412,342 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,436,000. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,354,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 326,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,037. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.