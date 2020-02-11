Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Arrow Electronics worth $28,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. 17,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.