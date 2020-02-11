Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,774,591 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 11,987.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774,591 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $25,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $199,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $289,000. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 95,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

