Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 74,201 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,972,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Encana worth $27,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082,247 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Encana by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 5,947,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Encana by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 1,376,865 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 3,192,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

ECA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

In other Encana news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

