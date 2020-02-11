Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of 58.com worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WUBA. FMR LLC grew its position in 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 16.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in 58.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 373,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,443. 58.com Inc has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.66.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.