Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10,924.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Gentex worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Gentex by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. 39,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,950. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

