Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Mongodb worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 138.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 2,886.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,026.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,321 shares of company stock worth $29,802,947. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $166.22. 25,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.18 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.94.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.