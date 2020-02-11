Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Autohome worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 894.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 30.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. 10,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,353. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.