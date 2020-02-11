Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 61,339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,678,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,265,000 after purchasing an additional 299,077 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BHP Group by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 181,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

