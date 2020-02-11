Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Erie Indemnity worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after acquiring an additional 660,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 242,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ ERIE traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $162.87. 988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.35. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 70.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.