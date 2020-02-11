Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 101,365 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Xerox worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Xerox by 17.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,995,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,591,000 after acquiring an additional 452,249 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Xerox by 87.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 304,505 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $9,514,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 47.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,184. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

