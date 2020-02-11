Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 104,856 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,856 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of HD Supply worth $26,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HD Supply by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the third quarter valued at $4,644,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

