Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.60. 4,174,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.70 and a twelve month high of $336.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

