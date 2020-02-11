Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,188 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IPG Photonics worth $20,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,095. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $182.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.18.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

