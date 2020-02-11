Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,148 Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.01% of Cellectis worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 1,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,667. Cellectis SA has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $749.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

