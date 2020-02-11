Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,183 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,183 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.26.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 730,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,071. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

