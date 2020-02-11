Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 438,447 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $4,184,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Infosys by 32.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 197,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

INFY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 254,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,041,606. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

