Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 59,568 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,568 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Unum Group worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. 22,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

