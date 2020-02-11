Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,289 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $321.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,471,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,410.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.64 and a 200-day moving average of $252.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

