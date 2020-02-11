SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SNDE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 6,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,070. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

