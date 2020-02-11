Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDL. CIBC downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SNDL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 992,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

