Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,061,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 563,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 838,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.54.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

