Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.71%.

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

